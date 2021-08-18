Cancel
Kokomo, IN

STEM lab underway at Maple Crest Middle School

By Spencer Durham Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 4 days ago
A $4.4 million project at Maple Crest Middle School aims to beef up the school’s STEM offerings.

The project will convert what once was the elementary cafeteria into a STEM lab. The lab will be located in the east-west wing that runs along Lincoln Road.

This will create room for a maker space and a new robotics lab for the school’s robotics team. The maker space will feature 3D printers, vinyl cutters and computer numerical control (CNC) machines.

“The new Maker Space will provide our Maple Crest students with the opportunity to create prototypes for STEM projects on site,” Maple Crest Principal Tom Hughes said in a news release.

Maple Crest Middle School is a STEM-certified school and was recertified earlier this year.

The robotics labs will help the newly formed program grow. Maple Crest’s robotics team was started during the 2018-19 school year and was a state finalist in its first year of competition.

“The new lab will give team members additional space to build, program, and test their robots during the competition season,” Hughes said.

Work is underway and expected to wrap up by September 2022.

Construction will also take place at Bon Air Middle School this fall with the installation of a solar array.

The solar field will offset energy costs for the Kokomo School Corporation and also tie in to the curriculum.

Teachers will receive sample solar panel assemblies that students can use and experiment with solar power.

A kiosk and website will allow teachers and students to see energy production and compare it to other solar arrays at Maple Crest and Wallace Elementary School of Integrated Arts.

“Students at Bon Air Middle School will use the solar panels to problem solve and practice their math skills, while also completing projects, such as environmental impact studies, statistical projections, and critical analyses of the pros and cons of solar power,” Bon Air Middle School Principal Amanda Landrum said in a statement. “We are excited to use the solar project as an additional avenue to ensure our students are college- and career-ready.”

The $1 million project is expected to offset 80% of annual electricity usage at Bon Air.

Cost savings are expected to surpass the project cost in 16 years and result in a net cash flow $1.8 million over 20 years.

Completion is expected by the end of this year.

