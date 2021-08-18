Cancel
Dodgers gear up for another bullpen battle in Pirates finale

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers turn to their bullpen again tonight as they look to sweep the Pittsburgh Pirates, with right hander Mitch White tapped to handle the bulk of pitching duties. White last pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, giving up two runs and making 59 pitches over four innings in a low-scoring loss for L.A. "Obviously I want to go a little longer," White said in a post-game press conference after that game.

