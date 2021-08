Now, there are several things to clarify with what we have already seen in Phase 4. The first thing you should know is that the animated series, no matter how crazy it may seem, is canon. AC Bradley, the series lead writer, told IGN that despite being an anthology, “the events of What If …? they are canon. It is part of the multiverse of the MCU. The multiverse is here, it’s real, and it’s absolutely fantastic folks. “