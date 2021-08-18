Cancel
Report: Dodgers unaware Trevor Bauer had order of protection against him last year

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a frustrating season for last season's National League Cy Young award winner Trevor Bauer, who is still on the sidelines after allegations of sexual assault were made against him. Bauer allegedly committed the assaults while a member of the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds. The Washington Post reported this week that Bauer was issued a temporary order of protection last year after he allegedly made a death threat to an Ohio woman and physically abused her.

