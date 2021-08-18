Raiders vs Rams: Preseason Preview, NFL Analysis & Key Las Vegas Raiders To Watch In Los Angeles

The Seattle Seahawks will meet with the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Preseason action in Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 9:00 PM (EDT). The Seahawks will have to depend on Wilson to carry the team offensively. With Carson holding the ball, Seattle’s rushing assault remains present, but he was constrained in how he performed from beyond the line last year, which could make it challenging for the squad to succeed this year. Russell Wilson returned, and he seems to be stronger than ever after posting career totals in touchdowns (40) and completion percentage (68.8 percent) in the first half of the season.