Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders vs Rams: Preseason Preview, NFL Analysis & Key Las Vegas Raiders To Watch In Los Angeles

By Las Vegas Raiders Report
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaiders vs Rams NFL Preseason Week 2 preview, analysis and key Las Vegas Raiders to watch against Los Angeles. Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz breaks down the latest rumors and news leading up to this game. Raiders vs Rams will be played at SoFi Stadium at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams Odds: Point Spread: Raiders - 7, Over/Under 35 Mitchell Renz is taking the Rams to cover & the under in this matchup! Raider Nation, If you were wondering where to watch the Raiders vs. Rams preseason game, don’t worry! Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz will be hosting a Watch Party here on the Las Vegas Raiders Report!

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#American Football#Raider Nation#A Watch Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders WR group ranked fourth-worst in the NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders have question marks at wide receiver, and one outlet feels they are the fourth-worst group in the entire NFL. Looking ahead to the 2021 NFL season, there is a lot to like about this Raiders offense, as they have Pro Bowl players at running back and tight end, and a solid quarterback in Derek Carr. The offensive line was retooled this offseason, as the team traded away three of their starters from a year ago, including anchor Rodney Hudson.
NFLtonyspicks.com

Seattle Seahawks vs Las Vegas Raiders 8/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Seahawks will meet with the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Preseason action in Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 9:00 PM (EDT). The Seahawks will have to depend on Wilson to carry the team offensively. With Carson holding the ball, Seattle’s rushing assault remains present, but he was constrained in how he performed from beyond the line last year, which could make it challenging for the squad to succeed this year. Russell Wilson returned, and he seems to be stronger than ever after posting career totals in touchdowns (40) and completion percentage (68.8 percent) in the first half of the season.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders report: Marcus Mariota has eyes for starting QB job

■ Monday — Off ■ Tuesday — Practice, 7:30-9:30 a.m. ■ Wednesday — Practice, 7:30-9:30 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 7:30-9:30 a.m. ■ Saturday — Preseason game vs. Seattle Seahawks, Allegiant Stadium, 6 p.m. ■ Sunday — Off Quote of the day. Marcus Mariota is entering his second season with...
NFLFanSided

Seahawks vs. Raiders NFL live stream reddit for first preseason game

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Seattle Seahawks to begin their 2021 preseason slate. After a year without fans in Southern Nevada, the Las Vegas Raiders finally get to play in front of Raider Nation, as they will host the Seattle Seahawks for their first preseason game of the year.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders-Rams scrimmages: What to watch for

The Las Vegas Raiders training-camp work gets cranked up a big notch as they will travel to Irvine, Calif. for two days of scrimmage work with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday and Thursday prior to playing against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night. Arguably, the work during...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders Game Saturday: Raiders vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Line, Over/Under & Betting Info for NFL Preseason Week 2 Game

Las Vegas Raiders Game Saturday: Raiders vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Line, Over/Under & Betting Info for NFL Preseason Week 2 Game. With a preseason Week 1 victory under their belt against the Seattle Seahawks, the Raiders will continue their trek against the NFC West on Saturday night. This time, it will be the Los Angeles Rams, as the two teams will practice twice this week, and the battle it out inside SoFi Stadium.
NFLchatsports.com

3 Takeaways from the Las Vegas Raiders first scrimmage with the Rams

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 27: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Although a scrimmage at practice does not tell all, there...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Players to watch during Rams joint practices

Before their preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, the Las Vegas Raiders will have two joint practices with them. The Las Vegas Raiders will be flying to Los Angeles this week to have joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are a Super Bowl-contending team, which means this will be a major test for a young Raiders squad, especially for their defense.
NFLallfans.co

Raiders Preseason Off To A Great Start So Far

In this edition of The Only Nation Podcast, we cover some Las Vegas Raiders news and then dissect the preseason win against the Seattle Seahawks as we look to today’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The latest Raiders news. The news starts off with the revelation that general manager...
NFLRaiders

Social Reactions: The Raiders are locked in for preseason game vs. Rams

The competitive juices continued to flow Thursday between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams. The Silver and Black had their second joint practice with the Rams in California and both teams were able to get in a sufficient amount of work against each other before practice ended a bit early after a scuffle during special teams period. Despite the sour note the practice ended on, the Raiders are more amped up than ever. This 2021 roster seems to have a great amount of chemistry and respect for each other.
NFLlafbnetwork.com

Raiders Vs Rams: Key Matchups To Watch

After having some spirited joint practices, the Los Angeles Rams will face the Las Vegas Raiders tomorrow for their second preseason game. Rams Running Game vs Revamped Raiders Defensive Front. The Raiders used a lot of draft capital and free agent capital in order to improve their defense, specifically their...
NFLallfans.co

Raiders among sharp bets for NFL preseason Week 2

Jon Gruden has been one of the most profitable coaches for NFL preseason bettors since 2005, going 19-8-2 against the spread. Sharp bettors are banking on the Raiders’ coach to extend that trend Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams. South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said sharp money showed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy