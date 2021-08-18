Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Returning As Relief Pitcher Not Ruled Out

Trea Turner may have just pulled off the coolest play in Major League Baseball this season. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop flew around third base and scored on a Will Smith single against the Philadelphia Phillies en route to a 5-0 win. But how Turner scored got everyone buzzing as he reached out and touched home plate with his left hand as he slid through and then used his bottom leg to move into a standing position with ease, as mentioned by MLB.com.