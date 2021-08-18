Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Returning As Relief Pitcher Not Ruled Out

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the event he doesn't have enough time to build back up as a starter, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts left open the possibility of Kershaw returning as a reliever, via Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group: Roberts acknowledged it is possible Kershaw won't have enough time to build back up to a starter's workload. I think that will be kind of contingent on where the ramp-up goes," he said. I don't want to say, 'No.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relief Pitcher#Dodgers News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Walker Buehler Talks About Getting Thrown Out of the Game Friday night

Walker Buehler was tossed late in Friday night’s game against the New York Mets after expressing his frustration with two of home plate umpire Nester Ceja’s calls during a previous at-bat. The Dodgers hurler allowed an RBI infield single by first baseman Pete Alonso during a then 3-1 ball game. That ended up being the determining factor in the right-handed ace being lifted in the top of the eighth inning.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly Signing 4-Time All-Star Pitcher

The MLB trade deadline this year turned out to be an arms race in the NL West. With the Los Angeles Dodgers losing ground to the San Francisco Giants, they’re bringing in an All-Star arm for some added help. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Dodgers are “closing in”...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Mookie Betts News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Sunday – in pretty surprising fashion. Betts, a five-time Gold Glove outfielder, will be playing second base for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game,...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Makes New Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer got a W in the courtroom today as a judge ruled in his favor regarding a restraining order being petitioned against him. But as for his baseball career, it’s going to be on hold for a while longer. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Dodgers star Cody Bellinger shares name of soon-to-be-born daughter

Cody Bellinger is not going to name his daughter Belli, unfortunately. Instead, according to People, the 26-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and his girlfriend, Chase Carter, are going to name their daughter Caiden Carter Bellinger. "I think being a good dad trumps all," Bellinger told the outlet. "Everyone says being...
MLBPopculture

Dodgers' Trea Turner Pulls off the Coolest, Most Gravity-Defying Slide Ever and Fans Are in Awe

Trea Turner may have just pulled off the coolest play in Major League Baseball this season. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop flew around third base and scored on a Will Smith single against the Philadelphia Phillies en route to a 5-0 win. But how Turner scored got everyone buzzing as he reached out and touched home plate with his left hand as he slid through and then used his bottom leg to move into a standing position with ease, as mentioned by MLB.com.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Watch: Dodgers Tribute Video For Rich Hill In Return To Dodger Stadium

After completing a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their homestand with a four-game series against the New York Mets. It marked the second time in as many weeks the teams faced each other, with L.A. previously winning three in a row against New York at Citi Field.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBdailydodgers.com

OKC Dodgers Could Be Left Out Of Minor League COVID-19 Relief

Half a billion dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds could soon be heading to minor league baseball teams as a bipartisan bill makes its way through the U.S. Senate. However, the Oklahoma City Dodgers could be left out. The current draft of the Minor League Baseball Relief Act would exclude teams like the OKC Dodgers, because they are, in part, owned by a major-league team, the LA Dodgers.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Expected to Be Out For a Few Days

For the most part, Sunday was a very good day for the Dodgers. The offense came through and they were able to take a series win against a team they should beat almost every time they play. Unfortunately, they don’t get to leave Los Angeles with total health. Justin Turner...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 35 IL stashes with Chris Sale returning, Clayton Kershaw languishing

Months of stowing away Chris Sale are about to pay off. The perennial Cy Young candidate is set to return Friday after a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery. He looked no worse for wear on his rehab assignment and is already ranked among my top 25 starting pitchers for the rest of the season. It stands to reason, then, he'd rank high among my IL stashes, his return being so close.

Comments / 0

Community Policy