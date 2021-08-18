NFL bounce-back candidates: What went wrong for 32 players last season, and their outlook for 2021
Which players struggled in 2020 but could bounce back in 2021? Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the league, more than a few players struggled to find consistency last season, no matter their experience. Can Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin and Seahawks safety Jamal Adams bounce back after late-season injuries? What is the outlook for the Colts' Carson Wentz once he returns from injury? How is Odell Beckham Jr. looking in Cleveland? These questions answered and more.www.chatsports.com
