The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet another new face in their offensive line meeting room. On Monday, the Buccaneers signed first-year tackle Jonathan Hubbard, who spent all of last season on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad. Hubbard is the fourth offensive lineman the team has added since August 12, following the arrivals of guard Earl Watford and tackles Jake Benzinger and Brandon Walton. The Bucs have dealt with a rash of injuries to their line in the second half of training camp and had to press Watford, Benzinger and Walton into immediate duty in last weekend's preseason contest against Tennessee.