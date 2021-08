“A tale as old as time” has made a return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We previously shared the exciting news that Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage would make a return to the Park on August 15. With the show being closed since COVID struck in March 2020, the return was as spectacular as one could hope for! We were there to watch the first show of Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage and previously shared our experience here. The audience cheering as the show began was a memorable moment for sure. While we were celebrating the return of this family favorite so were the many Disney Cast Members that work in and around Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Check out their photos below!