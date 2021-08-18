Cancel
Tupelo, MS

Humber, Sr., Philip M.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

FT. WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA/FORMERLY OF TUPELO - Philip M. Humber, Sr. age 79, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 15, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident. Philip was born January 9, 1942 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He spent most of his childhood in the rural community of Centerville, Itawamba County until his family moved to Tupelo. Philip graduated from Tupelo High School. He went on to graduate from Mississippi State University in 1963 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a life-long Bulldog.

