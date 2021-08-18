LYLE WILLIAM YOUNG
Lyle William Young, age 89, of Berlin, died peacefully at home on Sunday, August 15, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born February 20, 1932, at home in Berlin, WI, the son of Clifford and Anna Weiland Young. Lyle attended Rose Bud School in the Town of Aurora and was a 1950 graduate of Berlin High School. On September 26, 1953, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Mary Ellen Stahoviak at First Baptist Church in Berlin.www.wausharaargus.com
