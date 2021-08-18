Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berlin, WI

LYLE WILLIAM YOUNG

wausharaargus.com
 6 days ago

Lyle William Young, age 89, of Berlin, died peacefully at home on Sunday, August 15, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born February 20, 1932, at home in Berlin, WI, the son of Clifford and Anna Weiland Young. Lyle attended Rose Bud School in the Town of Aurora and was a 1950 graduate of Berlin High School. On September 26, 1953, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Mary Ellen Stahoviak at First Baptist Church in Berlin.

www.wausharaargus.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakwood Cemetery#Rose Bud School#Berlin High School#First Baptist Church#Memorial Services#Inurnment#Barbola Funeral Chapel#Po Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Orange County, CAPosted by
CNN

Mistrial declared in Michael Avenatti embezzlement case

(CNN) — A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the federal case against attorney Michael Avenatti, who is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from his clients for personal use and to pay creditors. US District Court Judge Michael V. Selna in Orange County, California, granted the motion for mistrial on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy