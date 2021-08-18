Cancel
Witt, Judy

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudith Ann Witt, 71, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born November 3, 1949 in Booneville, MS to James Junior Colson and Juanita Stokes Colson. She earned her Bachelor's Degree at Blue Mountain College and her Master's Degree from the University of Mississippi. She retired after 31 years as a school teacher, with the last 21 of those years in the New Albany School System. She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Albany, where she was a member of the Julia Littlejohn/Sarah Cook Sunday School Class. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed participating in church activities, shopping and all things for her grandchildren. She loved spending time with family and friends. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at First Baptist Church of New Albany with Bro. Andrew Chesteen, Bro. Cole Owen and Dr. Brian Alexander officiating. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park. She is survived by a daughter, Denise Owen; two sons, Steven Witt (Jessica) of Blue Mountain and Dr. Brian Alexander (Cassie) of Olive Branch; one sister, Nita Jo Crowell of Tupelo; ten grandchildren: Lee Witt, Paige Gailor, Cole Owen, Allie Owen, Dustin Witt, Brandon Burks, Brady Canerdy, Kinsley Alexander, Colson Alexander and Noah Alexander; and by six great grandchildren: Leah Witt, Billy Joe Witt, Ridlee Gailor, Everlyrose Burks, Laine Witt and Rawlins Gailor. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Perry Rayburn Witt; and a son-in-law, John Robert Owen. Pallbearers will be Bob Robbins, Bill Parks, Chase Stepp, Gary Yates, Dalton Crowell and Drew Richey. Visitation will be Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and on Friday from 12:00p.m. until 1:30p.m., all times at First Baptist Church of New Albany. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

