Paris Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amanda Green On Immunizations

If a researcher were to sit down at the end of 2021 and tabulate and record the number of times individual vital words were mentioned over the year, “vaccine” would surely be near the top. The advent of COVID-19 vaccines, and their critical role in slowing the spread of the virus, is helping us get closer to the pandemic’s end. It has not only been at the forefront of global discourse, but it has also served as a reminder of how effective vaccination, or immunization, as it is also known, can be in protecting us from several illnesses, both mild and severe.