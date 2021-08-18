Apparently, We Could Get a Bunch of Exciting Canon f1.2 Prime Lenses
It would make sense that we would see a ton of Canon f1.2 prime lenses. They already have two variants of the 85mm, and then there's the 50mm option. We recently wrote about the dream of a 35mm f1.2. Sigma has done this already. But a lot of other brands haven't even hinted that something like this could come. However, a few Canon patents are really exciting us right now.
