Apparently, We Could Get a Bunch of Exciting Canon f1.2 Prime Lenses

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 5 days ago
We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on the Phoblographer. It would make sense that we would see a ton of Canon f1.2 prime lenses. They already have two variants of the 85mm, and then there’s the 50mm option. We recently wrote about the dream of a 35mm f1.2. Sigma has done this already. But a lot of other brands haven’t even hinted that something like this could come. However, a few Canon patents are really exciting us right now.

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

