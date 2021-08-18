Cancel
Kirk, Jason

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Cover picture for the articleJason Lee Kirk, at the age of 51, passed away from a brief illness, on Monday, August 16, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Jason was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 20, 1970, the son of, Samuel W. Kirk. On October 7, 1999 he married Melinda Kay Braddock, in Savannah, Tennessee. Jason owned a trucking company, although it wasn't just a career to him. He simply enjoyed driving 18 wheelers. In his spare time he enjoyed lifting weights and when the weather permitted he also loved riding his Harley. He adored his family, making them laugh, eating dinner and spending quality time with them. Jason is survived by his wife, Melinda Kay Kirk of Saltillo; father, Sam Kirk of Harrison, Ohio; three daughters, Paige Kirk of Booneville, Brooke Kirk of Saltillo, and Arhea Sunshine Kirk of Saltillo; four sons, Clifton Kirk of Hamilton, Ohio, Clint Harden of Saltillo, Tony Kirk of Saltillo, and Kyle Harden of Saltillo; thirteen grandchildren; two sisters, Angie Sanford of Saltillo and Daisy Wilson of Iuka; three brothers, Cecil Wagers of Saltillo, David Byrd of Saltillo, and Phillip Kirk of Manchester, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his birth parents, George Byrd and Caroline Norman Byrd; three sisters, Debbie Wagers, Pamela Johnson and Georgia Byrd; and one brother, Tim Byrd. Visitation will be 3 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. A celebration of Jason's life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo with Bro. Dale Robinson and Bro. Jerry Davidson officiating. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

