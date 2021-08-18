WARREN HENRY BRATEL

Warren T. Cowgill, 98, a former longtime resident of Cody, died June 17, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. He was born in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, on Nov. 16, 1922. His family of origin moved to Cody in 1927 when Cody was a real western, cowboy town. He always maintained that he grew as Cody grew. His earliest memories were a collage: A town of dirt roads, boardwalks and lots of saloons where cowboys lined the street by the livery near his house. Cattle from the South Fork ranches were driven right through town on the way to the Burlington rail head. You could keep a cow within the city limits – as his father did to supplement his income (Warren spent countless mornings milking that cow). You could leave your home with the doors unlocked for two weeks without fear of a burglary. You could leave your car on the street with the keys in it overnight and both car and keys would still be there in the morning (One exception; One night someone did steal the car. Warren tracked him down on Sheridan Avenue, conducted a citizen’s arrest on the spot, and hauled the teenager off to the City Jail.).