WARREN HENRY BRATEL
Warren Henry Bratel was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He left this world peacefully on Saturday, August 14th. He was born in Milwaukee to Harvey and Violet Petersen on May 10, 1943, and later adopted by Violet’s second husband, Peter Bratel. Warren and his family spent summers at Long Lake in Plainfield, where he met the love of his life, Sharon Bobby, when he was just 16 years old. After graduating from high school, Warren and Sharon married, settled in Milwaukee, and had two sons, Keith and Dean. In 2001, they rebuilt his childhood cabin in Plainfield and spent the remainder of their life enjoying time with family and friends on Long Lake.www.wausharaargus.com
Comments / 0