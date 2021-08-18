Cancel
Myrtle, MS

Stroupe, Frank Watts

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter sixty-two wonderful and hardworking years, Frank Watts Stroupe, resident of Myrtle, MS and a United States Army Veteran, departed this life to be with his loving wife Cynthia Stroupe on August 11, 2021. Mr. Stroupe was born on October 24, 1958 in Memphis, TN. He worked on the Mighty MS, was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne and worked at Walmart DC for twenty-two years. During his life, his love for music and family would become well known. He never met a stranger and loved to talk for hours on anything history related. There wasn't a question he couldn't answer or a problem he couldn't solve A man of few words, but when he spoke, it was from the heart, a man you could always count on and a role model for many. He will be remembered by his sister; Lisa Boyd, two sons; Jonathan and Christopher Stroupe, two daughters; Crystal (Daniel) McAlister and Carrie Hernandez. His nine grandchildren; Jason Brill, Christine (Cameron) Shorty, Elijah Brill, Brianna Brassell, Isabella Cullens and Jimmy Cullens, Jr., Courtney McAlister, Joseph and Hazel Stroupe, followed by seven great-grandchildren. Visitation, Saturday, August 21, 2:00 p.m. with Funeral Service 3:00 p.m. at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, New Albany, MS. Interment at Gerzium Cemetery, Myrtle, MS. Family and friends are welcome. For online condolences, please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.

