Yakuza’s Kazuma Kiryu Joins Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Roster

By Phil Stortzum
Twinfinite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Sega and the official Super Monkey Ball Twitter have revealed that a new unlockable playable character is joining Aiai and the gang on the roster of all-stars in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. The new addition is none other than Kazuma Kiryu of the Yakuza series. This news of...

