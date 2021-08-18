Yakuza’s Kazuma Kiryu Joins Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Roster

In real life, stuffing a monkey into a sealed plastic ball is a good way to see the inside of a courtroom. In the land of gaming, it’s more fun than it has any right to be. Super Monkey Ball is a venerable enough franchise that it began as an arcade cabinet in the vein of Atari’s ancient Marble Madness. It set the standard for all that was to follow – rather than controlling your monkey, the analog stick would tilt the level itself, and your monkey would roll where it may. You’d negotiate it around increasingly challenging and often quite precarious courses towards the goal.