Williams, Brooklyn Nicole

Houston-Brooklyn Nicole Williams, 17, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. She was born July 5, 2004 in Amory, MS to Alison Nicole Williams Gann and James Brian Williams. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Dr. Randy Rinehart, Bro. Sammy McMillen and Bro. Cody Childress officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodland. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her parents Alison Nicole Williams Gann (Duck) of Houston and James Brian Williams (Robbie Cooper) of Houston; two sisters, Laura Ann Gann and Christina Williams; six brothers, Dalton Gann, Jake Gann (Katelyn), Damien Williams, Robert Williams, John Michael Gregory and Joshua Williams all of Houston; her grandparents, Rosie and Bruce Burkeen of Houston, Steve and Christy Williams of Oxford and Lana and Lamar Yarbrough of Houston; six nieces and nephews and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her sister, Alexis Williams; her grand parents, Loyd Williams, Jo Ann Baker Johnson and Laura Gann; her great grandparents, Virgie and Morris Williams. Pallbearers will be Will Hall, Cody Hall, Johnathan Williams, Justin Williams, Nate Carroll, Jay Linley and Brian Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers and sisters and the Class of 2023. Donations may be made to Memorial Funeral Home or to the Hillcrest Veterinary Clinic 104 Hillcrest Dr., Houston, MS 38851. Visitation will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.