Ware, Jerry Lee

Jerry Lee Ware, 82, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice, Tupelo, MS. He was born October 11, 1938 to Edgar Ray and Flora Ware in Maud, Al where he was raised alongside his twin sister, Jane Gray, sister, Nancy Ware and brother, Floyd Ware. After graduating high school he began working on various construction jobs and began iron working in 1957. He spent his years iron working on such construction sites as Red Stone Arsenal, Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant and Reynolds before winding up his more than sixty years as a member of the Local Union #477. He was instrumental in forming the First Apprenticeship program for up and coming welders in Sheffield, AL. In his later years he enjoyed farming and showing quarter horses. Jerry raised his family of three alongside his wife, Eunice, in Decatur, Al and they later relocated to Tishomingo, MS. Jerry was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Corinth, MS. He was an ordained deacon and devoted member of Tishomingo Baptist Church. Services will be Saturday, August 21, 2 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church with Bro. Robbie Crane officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by three children - Tammy Sparks (Stan Patterson), Judy Rivers and Jeff Ware (Cheryl); six grandchildren - Jamie Sparks, Ginger McDowell (Erik), James Rivers, Jenny Ware, Jessica Ware and Jared Ware and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Jane Gray and Nancy Ware and a brother, Floyd Ware. Pallbearers will be Jared Ware, James Rivers, Trey Sparks, Eli McDowell, Jamie Sparks and Adam Noland. Visitation will be Saturday, August 21, 12-2 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church.