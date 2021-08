The NHL board of governors has unanimously approved a policy that will add a small advertisement to player sweaters for the 2022-23 season, another move to help the league recoup some of the revenue it has lost over the last 18 months. Sportico was first to break the story that has since been confirmed by multiple sources, and reports that the ad must fit in a rectangle of three by three and a half inches. This follows the move to have advertisements on helmets this season, a change that will continue moving forward.