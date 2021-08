McDonald’s will require all U.S. office workers to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 27, according to an internal note to employees. The fast-food giant also pushed back the official reopening of its Chicago headquarters and other U.S. offices to Oct. 11 from Sept. 7, to give workers more time to get vaccinated and build up immunity. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the news, which comes amid rising COVID-19 case counts in Chicago and around the country.