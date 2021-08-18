Category Close-Up: Expert Analysis - Condiments

Eat, wear, wash, scent, and sip your way to a more environmentally responsible life with these innovative, eco-friendly products for body, home, and more. Around 100 million plastic utensils are used—and tossed—every day. Compostable spoons are a step up from disposable plastic versions, but a spoon you can actually eat is an even better option. IncrEDIBLE edible vegan spoons, made from a blend of grains and legumes, are a sweet or savory way to stir up any drink or meal. They’re sturdy enough for ice cream, and stand up to steamy-hot drinks or soups without falling apart. When you’re finished, munch on the spoon for a sweet or savory finale. Available in four flavors—Chocolate, Vanilla, Oregano Chili, and Black Pepper—and two sizes. Plus, when you buy these eco-friendly products, you’re supporting a variety of programs and projects dedicated to cleaning up plastics, saving the oceans, and promoting ethical business practices.