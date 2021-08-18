Cancel
Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California

By The Associated Press
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — Wind-driven wildfires raged today through drought-stricken forests in the mountains of Northern California after incinerating hundreds of homes and forcing thousands of people to flee to safety. A reversal of wind direction was expected to test some previously quiet fire containment lines, but also push flames...

#Sierra Nevada#Wildfire#Drought#San Francisco Bay#The Dixie Fire#Dixie#Pacific Gas Electric#Pg E#Western
