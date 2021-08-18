Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Fall River; Oglala Lakota; Southern Foot Hills EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER ACROSS FAR SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS AFTERNOON .DISCUSSION...Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s, warmest over south central South Dakota. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly from northwest to south central South Dakota. Southerly winds of 15 to 30 mph early today will become westerly at 15 to 25 mph late this morning and afternoon behind the passage of a cool front. Higher gusts can be expected at times through the day. Relative humidities will drop to 15 to 30 percent, lowest values over far southwest South Dakota. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. The outlook for Monday afternoon, The grassland fire danger index will reach the high category to very high category.