Lawmakers with the House of Representatives are returning to Washington this week following their recess. The House is expected to vote on a $3.5 trillion budget resolution for President Biden’s spending package that the Senate approved earlier this month. They could vote as early as tomorrow but Democrats are divided and jeopardizing the bills passage. The goal for Democrats is to be able to craft a sweeping legislative package and expand the social safety net under a budget process known as reconciliation, that move would not be subject to the Senate filibuster 60 vote threshold. A group of 9 house Democratic Representatives are pushing to pass a separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal first. On Friday, the group called for an immediate vote on the bipartisan bill.