Maricopa County billing lawmakers for new voting machines

A little clarification is required to Ms. Cocchini’s letter to the editor in the Aug. 13, edition. Regarding Texas Bill TX SB7, Ms. Cocchini states. “one would have to solicit A mail in ballot for each election” I spent some time searching TX SB7, I couldn’t find that provision, but if it is too hard for a person to make such a request every election, maybe it is too hard for them to vote in the first place. She further states “If under 65, one would have to have proof from a doctor’s office that they were disabled.” I found, SB7, Section 202, Subsection (c) (c) An application for a ballot to be voted by mail on the ground of disability must require the applicant to affirmatively indicate that the applicant agrees with the statement, “I am physically unable to enter a polling place without needing personal assistance or injuring my health,” as prescribed by Section 82.002 (a) Section 82.002 does not mention “Proof from a doctor’s office.”