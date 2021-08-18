Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County billing lawmakers for new voting machines

By HOWARD FISCHER Capitol Media Services
pinalcentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Maricopa County officials are sending a bill for $2.8 million to the state Senate to cover the cost of having to acquire new voting machines. But don’t look for Senate President Karen Fann to pull out her checkbook any time soon. In his letter to Fann, Tom Liddy,...

www.pinalcentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Dominion Voting Systems#State Senate#Capitol Media Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Arizona StateHuffingtonPost

Court Orders Arizona Senate To Disclose Cyber Ninjas' Vote Audit Records

An Arizona appeals court has ordered that all records held by the Cyber Ninjas company in its partisan audit of Maricopa County’s 2.1 million votes in the 2020 election are “public” and “must be disclosed.”. The fact that Cyber Ninjas — the lead contractor in the Republican-controlled state Senate’s election...
Arizona Statepinalcentral.com

Election experts launch preemptive strike against Arizona ‘audit’ findings

PHOENIX - Elections experts watching the Arizona Senate’s self-styled audit say Americans should take a deeply skeptical view of the conclusions reached by people they deemed inexperienced contractors using defective procedures for the purpose of intentionally undermining the results of the presidential election and continuing an ongoing fundraising effort. The...
ElectionsPosted by
CBS News

Texas GOP renews efforts to pass voting bill

Texas lawmakers are hearing public testimony Monday on state Republicans' restrictive voting bill. Democrats' efforts to delay or block passage of the measure by fleeing the state fell apart last week. CBS News Political Reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN with more on Texas as well as the Arizona election audit.
Politicsmichiganradio.org

Michigan House approves voting machine bills

The state House voted Tuesday to outlaw hooking up voting machines up to the internet while ballots are being tabulated. The vote showed the stark difference in how Republicans and Democrats view election security. Election officials stressed in the leadup to House passage that election machines are not on the...
Tucson, AZpinalcentral.com

Tucson vaccination mandate upheld by county judge

TUCSON (AP) — A police union’s request to block vaccine requirements for Tucson police has been rejected by a county judge. Television broadcaster KGUN reported Friday that Pima County judge Richard Gordon has rejected a lawsuit from the Tucson Police Officers Association. The suit argues that the new policy is against state law and that Tucson violated its contract with the union.
Pinal County, AZpinalcentral.com

Pinal lawmakers push proclamation against mask mandates

APACHE JUNCTION — State Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, invited other elected officials Wednesday to sign a proclamation against the mandated use of face coverings, “reaffirming our commitment to the rights of our constituents here in Pinal County." “… We have seen flat-out lawlessness when it comes to respecting the rights...
Electionsnewsmirror.net

In response: Voting bills

A little clarification is required to Ms. Cocchini’s letter to the editor in the Aug. 13, edition. Regarding Texas Bill TX SB7, Ms. Cocchini states. “one would have to solicit A mail in ballot for each election” I spent some time searching TX SB7, I couldn’t find that provision, but if it is too hard for a person to make such a request every election, maybe it is too hard for them to vote in the first place. She further states “If under 65, one would have to have proof from a doctor’s office that they were disabled.” I found, SB7, Section 202, Subsection (c) (c) An application for a ballot to be voted by mail on the ground of disability must require the applicant to affirmatively indicate that the applicant agrees with the statement, “I am physically unable to enter a polling place without needing personal assistance or injuring my health,” as prescribed by Section 82.002 (a) Section 82.002 does not mention “Proof from a doctor’s office.”
Atlantic County, NJAtlantic City Press

Atlantic County to spend $2 million on early voting machines

NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved two resolutions to spend about $2 million on new equipment for early voting, as requested by county Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon. Bugdon’s office oversees all voting machines for the county, and handles voter registration and other services. One...

Comments / 0

Community Policy