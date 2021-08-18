Cancel
'Filter' by BTS's Jimin continues to set new records on various music platforms

By pjms_gina
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS's Jimin's solo song Filter, released on February 21, 2020, on the Map of the Soul:7 album, has been setting and breaking records ever since its release. For instance, Filter recorded the highest number of streams for a Korean solo song in the first 24 hours on Spotify history and was the highest-charting solo song on the worldwide iTunes song chart at #2, only behind the title track. Moreover, on Korean music charts including Melon, Flo, Bugs, Soribada, and Genie, Filter ranked second on all the platforms as the highest solo song on the charts. As of now, it holds the record for the highest number of number 1's in iTunes history for any B-side track and is also the most-streamed BTS non-single on Melon, the only one in the top ten most-streamed non-singles by BTS on the platform. Evidently, Filter was a favorite among many listeners since its release, and it has not slowed down on its popularity ever since.

