Rampage Jackson Reveals He’s Set To Box Shannon Briggs, Followed By MMA Fight

By Cole Shelton
mmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRampage Jackson will be making a return to combat sports. Jackson has not fought since December of 2019 where he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko. Many were critical of the shape Jackson showed up in and the way he fought. Since then, he was released by the promotion but now revealed he is in talks to box Shannon Briggs on December 4. They will then have an MMA fight after, but that has not been signed.

www.mmanews.com

