A peek into high-tech communication with ShareChat and Moj - India's first and largest AI-powered content ecosystem in the making

Ankush talks about a technologically driven environment that has given rise to game-changing platforms in the form of ShareChat and Moj, both of which have acquired over 100 million active users in the past months. "We believe there is an unmet need for good and relevant content in India and this need will keep growing with time. Great content has two important aspects: Rich and diverse content created by the creators who understand what users want and the technology that delivers it to the right audience at the right time," Ankush added.