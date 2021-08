Halloween is just around the corner and that means so many things. It means Halloween candy, costumes, fall and of course, haunted attractions. We are so lucky in the Twin Ports to be surrounded by fun and exciting haunted attractions. One of the most popular is the Haunted Ship, which takes place aboard the William A. Irvin every year in Duluth. After being on hiatus for a few years due to construction and a seawall project, it is officially back this year!