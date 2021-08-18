Key Questions For Packers Going Into Preseason Week 2

On Saturday the Packers got to see the first piece of the puzzle in forming the roster. On the negative side, surprisingly the offensive line struggled against the Texans, particularly in the run game and Josh Jackson played his way off the team, having been traded on Tuesday to the Giants for defensive back Isaac Yiadom. On the other hand, so far Josh Meyers looks the part of a starting center and Oren Burks is revitalized in Joe Barry’s new defense. Here’s some key questions going into joint practices and preseason week 2 with the New York Jets.