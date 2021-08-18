Kingston Wine Walk to become more festival like

Kingston has hosted a “Wine Walk” for years, but this year the walk will be transformed into more of a festival atmosphere and include breweries and cideries as well. The event will take place Aug. 21 at Mike Wallace Park near the ferry dock from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. While the park will be open to the public, with food and craft vendors available to all, there will be a designated 21 and older area that will feature dozens of local and regional wineries, cideries and breweries.