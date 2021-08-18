Cancel
Health

Inslee: Get shots or lose job

By News
kitsapdailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jay Inslee Wednesday announced a vaccination requirement for employees working in K-12, most childcare and early learning, and higher education, as well as an expansion of the statewide mask mandate to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The governor was joined for the announcement by state schools chief Chris Reykdal...

