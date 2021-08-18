Cancel
Clear Lake, IA

Authorities ID Clear Lake bicyclist hit by truck and killed Wednesday

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The State Patrol has released the name of a bicyclist who was hit and killed in Cerro Gordo County. It happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday south of the intersection of 27th Street and Grouse Avenue. The Iowa State Patrol says a 58-year-old bicyclist from Clear Lake, Robin Faught, was riding south on Grouse Avenue and was hit by the southbound pickup truck driven by Carroll L. Etchen, 94 of Clear Lake.

