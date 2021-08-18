Unlocking Value from Connected Vehicle Data

Astronomical Rise In Video Content and Dis-Information Fueling Adoption of Video Robotic Process Automation. VIDROVR, the AI and Machine Learning leader in Video Robotic Process Automation (VRPA), announced the company has raised an additional $2.5 million in funding to continue changing the way government agencies and major businesses manage and leverage video data. This latest round of funding was led by Prefix Capital, with participation from Outlander Labs and D20 Capital. The funding will allow VIDROVR to further enhance its multimodal computer vision and VRPA technology, while increasing its sales and marketing efforts to support tremendous growth the company has experienced the past 12-months.