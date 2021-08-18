This Woman Says She’s Married To Michael Jackson’s Ghost & Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Officiated It

She's one of the most beloved entertainers in music history and comes from a family legacy dripping with talent, but according to Bill Bellamy, Janet Jackson would sometimes hit him up for a "booty call." The famed comedian was revisiting some highlights of yesteryear while on PEOPLE's PEOPLE in the 90's podcast this week, and during the chat, the "How to Be a Player" actor clarified rumors about an alleged romance between himself and Ms. Jackson.