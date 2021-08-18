Cancel
This Woman Says She’s Married To Michael Jackson’s Ghost & Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Officiated It

By @IndiaMonee
Posted by 
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Don’t call this woman Billie Jean, because she says she is Michael Jackson’s lover. Kathleen Roberts, who claims she’s Marilyn Monroe reincarnate, shared her story of Michael Jackson using her as a medium to live through her and now they’re married. According to her article, the King of Pop doesn’t use her for sex but allegedly uses her body for earthly things like eating, dancing, and singing.

News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

Person
Martin Luther King Jr.
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Musicallkpop.com

ONEUS drop epic performance video for Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'

ONEUS have dropped an epic performance video for Michael Jackson's "Thriller". In the video above, ONEUS reveal their own rendition of the classic hit by Michael Jackson. The group previously performed the cover on KBS' 'Immortal Song', and they've now released a special performance video just for fans. In other...
MoviesBroadway.com

Michael Jackson Musical MJ Announces Complete Cast

(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com/Provided by David Gersten & Associates) Casting is now complete for the upcoming Michael Jackson musical MJ, which is set to begin performances at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on December 6 and open on February 1, 2022. The cast includes the originally announced Quentin Earl...
MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Bill Bellamy Jokes That Janet Jackson Used To "Booty Call" Him

She's one of the most beloved entertainers in music history and comes from a family legacy dripping with talent, but according to Bill Bellamy, Janet Jackson would sometimes hit him up for a "booty call." The famed comedian was revisiting some highlights of yesteryear while on PEOPLE's PEOPLE in the 90's podcast this week, and during the chat, the "How to Be a Player" actor clarified rumors about an alleged romance between himself and Ms. Jackson.
Chicago, ILPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

EXCLUSIVE: Rev. Jesse Jackson Speaks About His and Wife’s Covid Diagnosis

NNPA NEWSWIRE — In an exclusive telephone conversation from his hospital bed on Sunday, August 22, the renowned civil rights leader expressed his ongoing support for vaccinations while explaining why his wife, Jacqueline, had not received the vaccine. “I have had both my shots,” Rev. Jackson said in the telephone call from Northwestern Memorial Hospital. “My wife did not receive […]
CelebritiesNew York Post

Aretha’s granddaughter stuns in ‘amazing’ duet with Jennifer Hudson

Talent obviously runs in Aretha Franklin’s family — and Grace Franklin proved it by delivering a stunning rendition of her grandma’s favorite song. The late music icon’s 15-year-old granddaughter joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere on Wednesday — where the duo stunned onlookers by singing their hearts out. The...
Relationshipsblackchronicle.com

Bobby Brown’s Daughter La’Princia Brown Ties the Knot

Bobby Brown has suffered much tragedy in his life but this past week he was able to celebrate his daughter La’Princia Brown who tied the knot with her longtime beau. La’Princia looking beautiful in a traditional all-white wedding gown, married media personality Eddie Ray with her R&B dad by her side, her stepmom Alicia Etheredge-Brown and her family and siblings in tow.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.

