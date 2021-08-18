Cancel
Not a concern? Tua Tagovailoa still without 3 starting WRs

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa remains without the three wide receivers listed as starters on the team’s depth chart. The second-year quarterback says it’s not a big deal that veterans DeVante Parker, Will Fuller and Albert Wilson continue to miss practice. They were sidelined during a joint practice against the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday. Tagovailoa says their absence means more training camp snaps for young players competing for spots on the roster, while the veterans already have that experience. Fuller has been out since the first practice of camp, while Parker and Wilson have been out of action for more than a week.

