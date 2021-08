Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Cryptocurrencies news. You might recall that back in the very early days of Covid-19 (or just “coronavirus” as it was then known), some crypto nutters enthusiasts started getting excited about the idea that the virus would be good for bitcoin because “paper money” “might be the source of #CORONAVIRUS #SARS2 infection”. After all, “fiat is dirty”: