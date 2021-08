As The Celtic Star exclusively told you last weekend, Celtic are offering £1 tickets for Under 13s for Wednesday night’s Europa League Play-off against AZ Alkmaar. Circumstances combined with what was essentially a silly decision to operate two separate ballots to allow for gradual fans returning to the stadium and this resulted in many getting to two matches ‘for free’ (included pithing season tickets) while others got to none and then had to pay £19 last night.