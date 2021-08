Arsenal have reached an agreement with Sheffield United about the transfer of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to multiple sources. The Gunners have been pursuing Ramsdale as a potential deputy and potentially successor to Bernd Leno. The talks with the Blades have been going on for a while, even though they didn’t start as well as those at Arsenal would have liked. For a long time there was a significant gap in their respective valuations of the 23-year-old with Sheffield at first demanding £40 million and Arsenal offering about half that amount. At one point, the negotiations reached an impasse and were in serious danger of falling through.