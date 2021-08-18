Re: Can I sue people who are not getting covid vaccine?
Unfortunately, I tore my bicep and my rotator cuff. I am in constant pain and taking painkillers every day - and night just to sleep. Due to the idiots who chose not to get the vaccine - who now have covid 19 - and are taking up the hospital beds - the hospitals are no longer doing “non critical surgeries”. Even if the surgery is outpatient (like mine) - they won’t do it because something could happen and then you might need a bed.www.tigernet.com
Comments / 0