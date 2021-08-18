Re: Can I sue people who are not getting covid vaccine?

If you meet certain medical conditions, you may need a booster shot of the COVID vaccine. Here's what you need to know and how to get it. Studies have shown that people with severely weakened immune systems are left unprotected by the two-dose regimen from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech and would benefit from a third dose. About 2.7% of Americans, roughly 9-10 million, fall into this category, according to the CDC, and just under half of the people hospitalized with severe COVID-19 infections after vaccination are immunocompromised. Last week, the FDA authorized a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer shots and the CDC issued new recommendations.