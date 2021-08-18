WYDOT to hold open house in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 18, 2021) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be hosting an open house on Sept. 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WYDOT offices at 3200 Elk Street in Rock Springs. The meeting will have information on the State Transportation Improvement Plan, and on local projects. The public is invited to attend. WYDOT is also hosting a self-guided online public meeting for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The online meeting launched in July and runs through August. During this timeframe, the public can participate from the comfort of home at any time. The online meeting can be accessed 24/7 at www.wySTIPmeeting.com. The public can also come and share their comments at the open house.