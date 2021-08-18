A Week of Healthy, Easy School Lunches
In the U.S., two-thirds of children’s calories come from ultra-processed foods. Too many cookies, crackers, snack cakes, pizzas and ice cream are just a few items on the list of ultra-processed foods that can increase the risk for childhood obesity and health problems down the road. Starting healthy habits early in the year such as packing a healthy lunch and establishing bedtime routines helps set up for a year of success.www.ahealthiermichigan.org
