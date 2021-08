The White Sox and Yankees met up in the highly-anticipated Field of Dreams game. In a twist, the lead-up to the game ended up underselling just how great the game would be. The Sox got four home runs into the corn — and they needed every single one of them. Liam Hendriks saw Craig Kimbrel’s blowup last week and decided to pick him up — by joining him with a colossal blown save. But the negative feeling was short-lived, as Tim Anderson provided the newest and best regular-season highlight for the 2021 White Sox and hit an electrifying, walk-off home run.