Military

Widow of Utah National Guard major killed in Afghanistan: Don't call the war a waste

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennie Taylor, center, poses with her family shortly before her husband deployed to Afghanistan where he died in 2018. She says people shouldn't call the war a waste. (Jennie Taylor) — NORTH OGDEN — Jennie Taylor, the widow ofMaj. Brent Taylor, who was killed while serving with the Utah National Guard in Afghanistan in 2018, said Tuesday she does not want people saying the 20-year war was a waste.

Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
MilitaryNew York Post

Widow of first American killed in Afghanistan war slams Joe Biden

The widow of the first US casualty of the Afghanistan war is slamming President Biden’s “defiant stance,” with the evacuations in Kabul marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands of Americans and allies try to flee the Taliban. Ex-CIA officer Shannon Spann, whose CIA agent husband, Mike Spann,...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Taliban’s haul of US military gear includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft

The Taliban’s haul of US military gear provided to the Afghan army includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft, officials say.The militant group swept into power in Kabul this week and now controls the high-tech arsenal of weaponry and equipment left behind by the fleeing Afghan forces.American intelligence officials told Reuters says that this could include US Humvees, UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.“Everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now,” one US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the news outlet.Officials say the White House is so concerned about the Taliban’s...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

If Biden really wants to help every American escape Afghanistan, he’ll let the troops venture outside the airport

What a nightmare. Tens of thousands of Americans and their allies are trapped in Afghanistan, desperate to get to the airport. And though President Joe Biden claims he’s doing “everything” possible to help them escape, he’s confined the military to inside the facility — telling would-be evacuees they’re on their own trying to get there.

