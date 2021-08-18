Ald. Brendan Reilly: ‘I am not at all pleased with the direction things are going with public safety. It’s pretty clear the current strategies are not working’
42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly joins Anna to talk about being part of the festivities honoring legendary WGN Sports producer Jack Rosenberg this afternoon, the services for fallen Chicago Police officer Ella French, the attrition of police officers, how the city is handling public safety, how crime is impacting major retail strips, and who is to blame for the rise in violence in Chicago.wgnradio.com
