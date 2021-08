Toby Fox, an American indie developer, created Undertale, a role-playing game. The game lets you control a child to help you progress through the story. The underground world is home to many towns and caves. Players must solve many puzzles as they travel through them. The underground world is home to monsters. Players must decide whether they want to flee, kill, or become friends with them. The plot and progression of the game are affected by player choices. Morality is the foundation for the game’s growth.