The comeback of Xiaomi in the tablet market is already having a huge impact on the whole niche. The Xiaomi Mi Pad and the Mi Pad 5 Pro registered impressive numbers in terms of sales after a few days from their launch. But is the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro the best flagship tablet in the Android world or you can get something better? Well, we believe there is a better tablet: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. But its price is way higher, it is hard to find, and the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro has a higher value for money. Does the latest Xiaomi tablet have a rival in its price range? Yes: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Which one is the best? This comparison will highlight the differences between their specifications.