Milwaukee Bucks: Reactions to the NBA 2K22 ratings for leading trio

A former member of the Milwaukee Bucks is reportedly looking to make his way back onto an NBA team before next season begins. That player would be Brandon Knight, who just finished up a brief stint in the Summer League with the Brooklyn Nets. At 29-years-old, it is rather unorthodox to see Knight playing at this level, but perhaps it was to show that he still has some gas left in the tank to provide for NBA teams, which he alluded to recently. Transcribed by Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News: