North jumpstarted the 2021 with a 3-0 nonconference sweep of visiting Wickliffe on Monday. The Rangers won the match, 25-13, 25-15, 25-20. “We’re expecting a lot out of some young girls,” said North coach Tamara Heller. “I have five sophomores on varsity and I’m expecting a lot from some inexperienced players at the varsity level. They haven’t seen this speed yet, so I was happy with the energy and the way we came out. It was pretty good considering our inexperience. We needed that first win under our belt to be able to play up to our full potential. I don’t think we hit that today but we’ll get there.”